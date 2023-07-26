Chicago boy, 14, accused of 7 armed robberies in less than an hour

Seven robberies: A 14-year-old boy is accused of being involved in seven armed robberies in a 45-minute span. (Scott Olson/Getty Images )

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is accused of being involved in seven different armed robberies in less than an hour on Tuesday, authorities said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was charged with 12 felony counts of armed robbery, and two misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and battery, making physical contact, WBBM-TV reported.

The boy allegedly committed the crimes between 1:50 and 2:35 a.m., WLS-TV reported. Eleven victims were robbed during the seven incidents, according to the television station.

Chicago police arrested the teen several hours later after he was identified as one of several suspects during the 45-minute robbery spree, WFLD-TV reported.

The victims included eight men and three women, according to WBBM. Their ages ranged between 29 and 44, the television station reported.

Police did not release any other information. An investigation is ongoing.