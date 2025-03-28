Child said a monster was under bed, babysitter finds man hiding there

A babysitter who was looking for a monster under a child's bed actually found someone.

Normally, a child saying that there is a monster under their bed is just their imagination, but for one babysitter in Kansas, it was a good thing that she checked.

A man was hiding under the child’s bed, Barton County Sheriff’s Office said.

“She came face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there,” the sheriff said.

Officials said that the babysitter and the man got into a scuffle and the child was knocked over in the struggle.

Deputies were called to the home, but the man had already left.

The man was identified as Martin Villalobos Jr., who had lived at the home, but was ordered to stay away due to a protection from abuse order.

He was captured after a quick foot chase.

Villalobos is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, and others. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

