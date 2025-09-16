Christmas countdown: Stores are already releasing holiday plans, sales

FILE PHOTO: Christmas deals are already starting to be rolled out this year.

Spooky season isn’t even officially here, but Santa’s already elbowing his way in and stores are announcing ways they will get you to spend your holiday budgets with them this year.

Target announced on the 100th day before Christmas that it will have “20,000 new items, thousands of gifts starting at $5,” in a Sept. 16 news release.

The retailer isn’t waiting until December or even November to release its holiday deals. Instead, it is rolling out the sales during its Target Circle Week from Oct. 5 to 11, with Target Circle 360 members getting access a day early.

Then starting on Nov. 1, “Target will drop hundreds of holiday deals each week, with twice as many new items than last year serving up style, quality and value.”

Walmart has already released its 2025 Top Toy list, which "highlights 50 must-have gifts shaped by play trends families are looking for this year." The toys have price points starting under $10.

Michaels started its “100 Days to Christmas” campaign that will hit shelves and online starting on Oct. 3.

In addition to six new lines, it will be "expanding its seasonal offerings across fabric, crafts, faux florals, ribbons, gift wrap, baking supplies, party goods, and its beloved holiday tree shop featuring new lighting effects, finishes, and sizes for every space and budget," Michaels said in a news release.

