Christmas Tree Shops start liquidation process, will stop honoring gift cards

Liquidation FILE PHOTO: Christmas Tree Shops will liquidate all stores after defaulting on a bankruptcy loan. (MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Christmas Tree Shops has started the process of closing all of its stores nationwide after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and recently defaulted on its loan.

Last week, the company filed paperwork in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that it reached an agreement with stakeholders to liquidate its remaining 70 stores unless a buyer emerges within a week, The Wall Street Journal was first to report.

The court filing came after Christmas Tree Shops took out and then defaulted on a $45 million loan. The reason the company could not pay was “due to worsening revenues and liquidity,” according to court papers.

No buyer has stepped forward so the process to close the home decor store has begun.

WFXT reported that the stores will discount products up to 50% off the lowest ticketed prices.

Hilco Merchant Resources which is managing the liquidation said in a news release, “Find big bargains on all your favorite things...its Christmas savings in July!”

Fixtures, furnishing and equipment will also be for sale, Hilco said.

Here’s a list of the stores currently in operation but that are closing:

Connecticut

Danbury

Manchester

Orange

Waterford

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach

Wilmington

Florida

Altamonte Springs

Estero

Jacksonville

Sarasota

Georgia

Augusta

Indiana

Greenwood

Mishawaka

Kentucky

Florence

Maine

Augusta

Bangor

Scarborough

Maryland

Hagerstown

Waldorf

Massachusetts

Avon

Falmouth

Foxboro

Holyoke

Hyannis

Lynnfield

Natick

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

Orleans

Pembroke

Shrewsbury

Somerville

West Dennis

Michigan

Taylor

Utica

New Hampshire

Nashua

North Conway

Portsmouth

Salem

New Jersey

Brick

Bridgewater

Cherry Hill

Deptford

Freehold

Mays Landing

Paramus

Rockaway

Springfield

Woodland Park

New York

Albany

Amherst

Deer Park

Hartsdale

Johnson City

Middletown

Poughkeepsie

Riverhead

Rochester

Staten Island

Syracuse

North Carolina

Fayetteville

Greensboro

Ohio

Dayton

Pennsylvania

Allentown

Erie

Harrisburg

Moosic

York

Rhode Island

Middletown

Warwick

South Carolina

Greenville

Vermont

Williston

Virginia

Glen Allen

The company also has announced the status of any gift cards consumers may have. Christmas Tree Shops will no longer be selling or honoring gift cards as of July 21, according to court documents. If you have a gift card and want to check on the balance, you do so on the company’s website. You will need the card number and pin.

The first Christmas Tree Shops location opened in 1970 on Cape Cod, according to WFXT. It had been owned and operated by Bed Bath and Beyond from 2003 until 2020 when that company sold it to Handil Holdings. Bed Bath and Beyond also filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores, including the buybuy Baby chain earlier this year, CNN reported.



















