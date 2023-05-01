College baseball player shot in middle of game while standing in bullpen

College baseball player shot while standing in bullpen A college baseball player was shot Saturday during a game as he stood in the bullpen. (Dan Thornberg/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A college baseball player was shot Saturday during a game as he stood in the bullpen, according to a report from KTAL.

Police say the 18-year-old was hit by what is believed to have been a stray bullet.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a game between Texas A&M – Texarkana and the University of Houston - Victoria. The game was being played at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas.

The player, who was not named, was hit by a bullet that appeared to come from an altercation in a neighborhood just west of the field, according to a statement from the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

The player underwent surgery at a nearby hospital. He was listed in stable condition on Sunday and is expected to fully recover, according to a social media post from Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

“We initially received several calls of shots fired on Lynda Street, which is in a neighborhood just west of Spring Lake Park. Moments later, we received a 911 call that a baseball player at the park had collapsed and may have been shot,” according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

“We were able to almost immediately determine that the two incidents were related, so as some officers were at the ball field rendering aid to the victim, other officers were on Lynda Street looking for any evidence or witnesses.”

According to police, three arrests were made in connection with the shooting. Officers arrested Yankeengea Smith, 49, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Ecstasy pills); Nathan Moore, 19, for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana; and Marcell Beaver, 19, for possession of marijuana.