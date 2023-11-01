College basketball coaching legend Bob Knight dead at 83

Bob Knight, who led Indiana’s men’s college basketball team to three national titles, died Wednesday. He was 83.

Knight died in Bloomington, Indiana, where he had his greatest success and controversy as a college basketball coach, the Indianapolis Star reported.

His death was also announced on bobknight.com, a website that represents Knight and his foundation. The school later confirmed Knight’s death, the Star reported. The school announced his death before the Hoosier women’s basketball team played Wednesday night at Assembly Hall.

