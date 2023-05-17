Comedian Andy Smart dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 63, daughter says

Andy Smart dies Andy Smart, who was a member of The Comedy Store in London, died Tuesday. He was 63. Pictured are the Comedy Store Players in the 1990s are Paul Merton, Josie Lawrence, Richard Vranch, Andy Smart, Neil Mullarkey, Jim Sweeney. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images /Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Andy Smart, the comedian known for his work with comedy group The Comedy Store, died Tuesday, his daughter announced Wednesday.

Smart was 63.

“I’m very sorry to let you all know that dad passed away unexpectedly last night,” his daughter, Grace, wrote in a statement. “He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him.”

Smart was part of The Comedy Store Players. He performed with the group as a guest and then as a permanent member for more than 13 years beginning in 1996.

“I was lucky because there were quite a few people they could have chosen,” Smart said of landing a job with the comedy group.

Comedian Eddie Izzard remembered Smart as a “very funny man and a great improviser.”

“His talent will be missed,” Izzard tweeted.

