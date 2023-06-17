Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving months after crash in Beverly Hills Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after a crash that happened on March 4 in Beverly Hills, California. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after a crash that happened on March 4 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said that Davidson recklessly crashed into a house around 11 p.m., according to KCAL.

Davidson, 29, reportedly lost control of his car, hit a fire hydrant, and crashed into a side of a house, police said at the time, according to KTLA.

Davidson was driving a Mercedes Benz at a “high rate of speed,” the news outlet reported. His girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was in the car during the incident.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the DA’s office said according to The Associated Press.

No injuries were reported, according to KCAL.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable,” the DA’s office said, according to the news outlet.

Davidson is being charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to the AP. Davidson’s arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

Davidson could face 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, KCAL reported.

Davidson was formerly on “Saturday Night Live,” and has a new show called “Bupkis” on Peacock, according to the AP.