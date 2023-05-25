Connecticut woman’s leg bitten off by shark in Turks and Caicos

TURKS AND CAICOS — A woman visiting Turks and Caicos from Connecticut is in the hospital after she was reportedly bitten by a shark, police say.
In a news release, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department said a 22-year-old woman was snorkeling with her friend near the Blue Haven Resort when she was attacked by the shark.
The incident happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m., police say.
An employee at a resort in the area called police dispatch, according to WTNH. The employee reportedly told officers that the woman’s leg was bitten off by a shark.
The woman is in serious condition at a hospital in Turks and Caicos, police say.