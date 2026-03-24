Consumer alert: USDA issues health alert for ground beef that may have foreign material

The USDA FSIS issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at Mom's Organic Markets in five states and Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert concerning ground beef sold in five states and the District of Columbia.

The ground beef at Mom’s Organic Markets locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia may have a foreign material in it, specifically metal, the agency said.

No recall was initiated because the beef is no longer available for purchase, but it may still be in consumers’ freezers.

It was sold in 16oz (1 lb.) plastic, vacuum-packed packages with the label “White Oak Pastures, radically traditional farming, grassfed ground beef.”

It had an establishment number of EST 34729 inside the USDA mark of inspection and has “105761 Sell by 3/19/26″ stamped on the back, the FSIS said.

There were two customer complaints about the issue, but no reports of injuries.

If you have the beef that is part of the public health warning, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact White Oak Pastures at 229-641-2081 or by email.

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