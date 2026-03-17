Country music bassist Jerry Leach dies in freak accident

Bassist Jerry Linch from Not Leaving Sober has died in a freak accident days before the band was supposed to make its headline debut.

Linch was found pinned under his car at his home in Jefferson Township, New Jersey.

Police and neighbors tried to lift the car off of him, Wide Open Country reported.

Police said Leach died of his injuries at the scene on March 10.

“We are incredibly sad to announce that this past Tuesday we learned of the passing of our good friend, brother and bass player, Jerry Leach. This devastating news comes as a shock to all of us. Jerry was far more than a bass player to us -- he became a brother who we got to know very closely,” the group said on social media.

Leach was 32 years old, NJ.com reported.

The band, which is based in Asbury Park, was supposed to make its debut as a headliner at Stone Pony on April 4. It would have also been the band’s 500th show and a single release party.

Despite Leach’s death, the band said it will continue.

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