Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dead at 59

Charlie Robison: The country singer-songwriter had a cult following in Texas. (Randall Michelson/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO — Charlie Robison, a country singer-songwriter whose 1998 album “Life of the Party” was a benchmark for modern Texas music, died Sunday. He was 59.

>> Read more trending news

Robison’s wife, Kristen Robison, confirmed his death in a Facebook post. His death was also announced by his sister and fellow singer-songwriter, Robyn Ludwick, who wrote on Facebook that Robison “passed in the arms of his loved ones.”

According to The Associated Press, Robison died of cardiac arrest at a San Antonio hospital.

Robison, a Houston native, announced his retirement in 2018, stating that complications from throat surgery left him unable to sing, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He was born in Houston on Sept. 1, 1964, but grew up on his family’s ranch in Bandera, located in the Hill Country northwest of San Antonio, according to the newspaper. When he suffered an injury playing football at Southwest Texas State University, Robison concentrated on music, the Chronicle reported. He had been writing songs since he was 15.

His release of “Bandera” in 1995 was a signal of greatness to come. Three years later he released “Life of the Party,” which included the singles “Poor Man’s Son” and “Indianola,” according to the newspaper.

In 2001, he released his major label debut with Columbia Records, “Step Right Up,” Rolling Stone reported. It included his only Top 40 country single, “I Want You So Bad,” according to the magazine.

The gravelly voiced singer’s “Good Times” album, released in 2004, featured his version of Keith Gattis’ ballad, “El Cerrito Place,” Rolling Stone reported. The song was covered by Kenny Chesney in 2012.

Robison released his final album, “High Life,” according to the magazine. The disc included a cover version of Bob Dylan’s “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” according to the AP.

In 1998, Robison married Emily Erwin (now Strayer) of the Chicks, the Chronicle reported. Their romance inspired “Cowboy Take Me Away,” by the Chicks, according to the newspaper.

They had three children together but divorced in 2008.

©2023 Cox Media Group