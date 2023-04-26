Couple arrested for forcibly tattooing children Police arrested a mother and a stepfather for allegedly forcing their children to get tattoos in Angelina County, Texas. (Angelina County Sheriff's Office/Angelina County Sheriff's Office)

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Police arrested a mother and a stepfather for allegedly forcing their children to get tattoos in Angelina County, Texas.

Zavalla Police Department Lt. James Denby told KETK that on April 17, officers were contacted by child protective services about parents who had reportedly tattooed their children. CPS asked for Angelina County officials to be there when they went to the house.

The next day, two children, ages 5 and 9, were taken into CPS custody, the news outlet reported.

In an affidavit obtained by KTRE, one child was given a foot tattoo and the other was given a shoulder tattoo. Investigators claim that the parents, Megan Mae Farr, 27, and Gunner Farr, 23, allegedly tied the two children down with a rope and covered their mouth and their eyes as the tattoos were made.

Megan Farr was identified as the children’s mother and Gunner Farr was identified as the children’s stepfather, according to KETK.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KYTX, the children’s father and stepmother contacted the police on April 8 after the Farrs dropped the children off. The couple said they reportedly gave the children tattoos before driving off.

Denby told the news outlet that as investigators learned more, they learned that the children had other visible injuries where the parents tried to remove tattoos once CPS was involved.

The two were arrested on Monday. Megan Farr was charged with two counts of injury to a child and a count of unlawful restraint, according to KYTX. Gunner Farr was charged with a count of unlawful restraint and a count of injury to a child, according to jail records.