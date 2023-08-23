‘In danger of death:’ Alert issued for 4-year-old who disappeared last December

FDLE issues alert The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for 4-year-old Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra who was reported missing last December.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing last December.

According to law enforcement officials, Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was last seen in the 200th block of NW 15th Street in Miami.

Tuesday’s alert said the girl could be “in danger of death or serious bodily injury.” Authorities said they believe the girl could be in the company of Carolina Vizcarra Olvera, 34.

Police did not elaborate on a possible relationship between the girl and Olvera.

“Due to an ongoing investigation, the City of Miami Police Department believes Carolina may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the FDLE statement said.

Carolina has brown eyes and brown hair. When she sent missing, she was 3 feet tall and weighed about 27 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call 888-356-4774.

