Danny Masterson mugshot released as actor sent to state prison

Danny Masterson Actor Danny Masterson is pictured in June 2017. Masterson, 47, was sent on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., to serve 30 years to life for two counts of rape. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix)

DELANO, Calif. — Actor Danny Masterson is presumably settling in after being committed to state prison this week to begin serving his sentence for rape.

Records show that Masterson, 47, was transferred Wednesday from the Los Angeles County Jail to North Kern State Prison, a medium-security facility located about 145 miles north of Los Angeles in Delano. Sentenced to serve 30 years to life, the “That 70s Show” actor will be eligible for parole in 2042, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Danny Masterson A mugshot provided by California authorities on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, shows inmate Danny Masterson. The "That '70s Show" actor has been sent to North Kern State Prison to serve 30 years to life for two counts of rape. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

Masterson was convicted in May of raping two women at his Hollywood home in 2003. Jurors could not agree on a third count of rape involving the alleged sexual assault of a former longtime girlfriend, The Associated Press reported.

Both women Masterson was convicted of raping spoke at his September sentencing. One woman expressed regret that she had not spoken up sooner, while the other described the actor as “pathetic, disturbed and completely violent.”

“The world is better off with you in prison,” the woman said, according to the AP.

Masterson has maintained his innocence. His wife, actress Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce days after his sentencing.

The couple has a young daughter.