Defendant who attacked judge in Nevada courtroom will be back in front of her today

Judge attacked in court A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant who leaped over a defense table and the judge's bench and landed atop her, a video of the incident showed.

A defendant who vaulted a defense table then leapt over a bench to attack a judge who was about to sentence him to prison last week will find himself in front of that same judge on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, Deobra Redden appeared before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus on a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year, and tried to convince the judge that he was a new person, turning around his violent past, The Associated Press reported.

When it became clear the argument was not working and Holthus was going to sentence Redden to prison, Redden charged toward the judge flying over the bench and slamming into Holthus before courtroom personnel could stop him.

Holthus was injured in the attack but was back to work the next day, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Redden had to be wrestled off Holthus by her clerk, Michael Lasso, and several court and jail officers, some of whom threw punches.

Lasso was treated for cuts on his hands and a marshal was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder and a gash on his forehead, the AP reported.

The attack was caught on a courtroom camera and went viral on social media.

Redden will be in Holthus’ courtroom on Monday to hear the sentence the judge was going to impose last week. In a ruling handed down Friday, Holthus ordered Deobra Redden back to court on Monday “by any means necessary” to complete the sentencing hearing interrupted by his attack, the Review-Journal reported.

Redden was jailed on $54,000 bail in connection with the attack on Holthus. He refused to return to court the next day on the new charges, so a judge rescheduled his next appearance in that case for Tuesday.

Records show he faces charges including extortion, coercion with force and battery on a protected person, referring to the judge and the officers who came to her aid.

He will be before a different judge on Tuesday.

© 2024 Cox Media Group