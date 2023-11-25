Deputies locate kangaroo named Stevie who disappeared in Georgia

Officials helped rescue a pet kangaroo that went missing on Friday in Gilmer County, Georgia.

Stevie found: Officials helped rescue a pet kangaroo that went missing on Friday in Gilmer County, Georgia. (Gilmer County Sheriff's Office/Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Officials helped rescue a pet kangaroo that went missing on Friday in Gilmer County, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the pet kangaroo named Stevie was with his owner from out of state when he went missing in the Blackberry Mountain area on Friday.

Deputies began searching for him around 1 p.m., according to WSB-TV.

“No folks, this is not a joke!” deputies said on Facebook.

Stevie was found later in the day Friday but officials did not say where he was found, according to WSB.

Latest headlines:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!