Deputies retrieve large snake from roof of a house

Deputies retrieve large snake from roof of a house Deputies were called out to a house in Chetek, Wisconsin about a large snake on the roof. (Barron County Sheriff's Department/Barron County Sheriff's Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHETEK, Wis. — Deputies were called out to a house in Chetek, Wisconsin about a large snake on the roof.

>> Read more trending news

Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called out to a house in Cheteck about a snake on a roof, according to a Facebook post obtained by WEAU.

The sheriff’s department said a giant snake had escaped from its house and was out on the roof.

Once deputies were at the house, they were able to get some tools and retrieve the snake with a giant rope, the sheriff’s department said.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s department said.

Latest trending news:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!