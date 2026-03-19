Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham suffers collapsed lung

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Tre Johnson #12 of the Washington Wizards and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons collide during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The first-place Detroit Pistons now have a major challenge weeks before the start of the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham has a collapsed lung, or a left lung pneumothorax, CBS Sports reported.

It was initially called a back contusion when he left the game on March 17 against the Washington Wizards.

It happened when Cunningham went up against the Wizards' Tre Johnson III. Johnson lost the ball, and Cunningham tried to grab it, but the rookie hit Cunningham in the back. The Piston winced and stayed on the floor before being helped up. He was in the game for about a minute before he left, CBS Sports said.

You can see the play here:

Cade Cunningham back injury last night against the Wasinhgton Wizards (with replays).

He played a bit more before being subbed out for the rest of the game due to back spasms



He played 5:20 minutes in total.



Pistons and Wizards commentaries



Also on YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/A7iziCPZ9B — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 18, 2026

Cunningham will be reevaluated in two weeks, CBS Sports said.

The playoffs start on April 18, ESPN reported.

Cunningham is not the first basketball player to have suffered a collapsed lung.

C.J. McCollum was out for two months for the same diagnosis in 2021 and a month again two years after, Fox News reported.

The Pistons are in first for the Eastern Conference, according to ESPN. The two-week pause until his reevaluation means he will miss at least eight games.

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists this year, second most in the NBA.

A collapsed lung, or pneumothorax, occurs when air enters the chest cavity and exerts pressure on the lung, causing it to partially or fully collapse, the Cleveland Clinic said.

It can be caused by an injury or a medical procedure.

Symptoms include:

Chest pain on one side, especially when taking breaths

Cough

Fast breathing

Fast heart rate

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Bluish skin, lips or nails

It is diagnosed through listening to the lungs and imaging in most cases.

A collapsed lung is treated with observation, oxygen, thoracentesis (or placing a needle to remove the air), chest tube, or using chemicals to attach the lung to the chest cavity, the Cleveland Clinic said.

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