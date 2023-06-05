Disney layoffs include woman who saved ‘Toy Story 2’

Disney’s announced layoffs extended to Pixar on June 3, and among the 75 staffers released was Gaylyn Susman, known to Disney fans as the woman who saved the 1999 hit “Toy Story 2.”

More recently, Susman was the producer of last year’s box-office bomb “Lightyear,” which was made for $200 million and only grossed $226.7 million in worldwide ticket sales and left many critics underwhelmed, Reuters wrote. In contrast, “Incredibles 2″ a Pixar film with a similar production budget released in 2018, grossed $1.2 billion in 1998 worldwide box office sales, according to the website “9Gag.”

The origin story for the much-loved character Buzz Lightyear got a 74% rating and three stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Susman, who had been with Pixar before “Toy Story 2′s” release in 1999, was among executives and members of the creative staff let go, Pixar’s first serious staff reduction in more than a decade. “Lightyear” director Angus MacLaine was also fired, along with Michael Agulnek, Pixar’s vice president of worldwide publicity, according to Reuters.

Back in 1998, when “Toy Story 2″ was in production, all work up to that point was lost because of a “deletion command on the film’s assets in Pixar’s internal services,” 9Gag reported. Susman was on maternity leave, working from home, and had a backup copy of the film on her personal computer. Pixar was able to recover almost all of what they lost. The movie, released in 1999, went on to make $512 million worldwide, according to “The Numbers” website.

The cuts were part of Disney chief executive Bob Iger's previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs and cut $5.5 billion in costs," Reuters reported.













































