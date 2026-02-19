Disney star Christy Carlson Romano reveals positive cancer screening

“Even Stevens” actress Christy Carlson Romano revealed in a social media post that she had tested positive in a cancer screening.

Romano, 41, who voiced the lead character in the Disney Channel animated series “Kim Possible,” shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She said that she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, underwent the screenings because her family has a history of cancer.

“My husband’s came back completely negative,” she said before pausing. “Mine did not come back negative. So basically what that means is that I may have stagable cancer.”

Romano, who hosts the “Vulnerable” podcast, streesed that the screening was not a diagnosis. She said that her next step was to get a PET scan, NBC News reported. She added that she is battling with her insurance company to have the procedure covered.

“Cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test,” she said. “I kind of was in disbelief about it, because I was filming, and I was so happy to be back on set, and I didn’t want to really think about it much.

“It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands, most of it. I’m sure people think I’m overreacting, but I’m not, because cancer is pretty serious, and I have two little girls.”

Romano and Rooney share two daughters -- Isabella, 9, and Sofia, 7, E!Online reported.

Romano made her announcement a year after she was shot in the eye during a clay pigeon hunting excursion near her home.

On Tuesday, Romano wrote that she debated about posting her news because she feared “I’d come off cringe.”

“But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings,” she wrote. “Let’s keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information.”

©2026 Cox Media Group