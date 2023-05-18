Disney World to permanently close Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience this fall Walt Disney World announced Thursday that it will be closing the Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser officially at the end of September. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Thursday that it will be closing the Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser officially at the end of September.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel which costs around $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay is set to close with its final voyage taking place on Sept. 28, according to the Washington Post.

The final voyages will take place on Sept. 28 through Sept. 30, Disney said, according to WFTV. The minimum-required stay is two nights.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said in a statement, obtained by WFTV. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened in March 2022, according to the news outlet. It allowed guests to enjoy some entertainment, food, and drinks and had admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and much more.

The bookings for the last few months for the Galactic Starcruiser have been paused and are expected to open at the end of the month on May 26. Those who have booked ahead on or past Sept. 30 will be contacted to change the plans, Disney said, according to WFTV.

Employees of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser were notified about the decision Thursday afternoon, the Washington Post reported.