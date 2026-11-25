File photo. A divorced couple was forced to share a stateroom after their daughters booked a family cruise.

Divorce can be messy or amicable, but in either case, the separating spouses rarely share a room after they split.

An exception came during a recent Royal Caribbean cruise, and the children of the longtime divorcees let all the passengers on the ship know it.

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Bev Robbins Lachman and Steve Lachman have been divorced for more than two decades, “Today” reported.

Their daughters, Hillary Gustaveson and Aimee Hansen, planned a family trip to Mexico to celebrate Hansen’s 50th birthday and the 18th birthday of Gustaveson’s daughter.

They booked a double cabin for their 76-year-old parents, who separately objected to the arrangement.

At least there were separate beds, right? Right?

The sisters posted a sign on their parents’ stateroom door, according to “Today.”

“If you hear arguing … we’re already divorced,“ the sign reads. ”Our kids made us share a room."

Gustaveson, who is a banner artist, drew sombreros, a cactus and a margarita and taped the sign to her parents’ stateroom door.

Hansen suggested stickers reading “Our Honeymoon Cruise.” Gustaveson, who is also a photographer hung the sign while her parents were away from the room and then filmed their reactions when they returned.

Bev Lachman was amused. Steve Lachman stared at it for a moment, but was not terribly impressed, “Today” reported.

Gustaveson, a San Diego native, said she knew she would get some pushback, but she was ready for it.

“My mom’s like, ‘I’m not sharing a room with Dad.’ And my dad’s like, ‘I’m not sharing a room with Mom,’” Gustaveson, 44, told “Today.” “I was like, ‘Well, there’s not really another option here.’”

The passengers were more impressed, taking photographs and turning the divorced couple into cruise celebrities. The siblings’ stunt showed up on social media and garnered more than 1 million views.

“We’re kind of famous on the ship at this point,” Gustaveson told “Today.”

According to the news outlet, the Lachmans had a similar arrangement years ago. After their split, Steve Lachman’s engagement to another woman fizzled out. He had already paid for a honeymoon cruise and was unable to get a refund, so Bev Lachman offered to go with him.

It was not a great idea.

Their daughter said her mother’s memory of that cruise was blunt -- “It’s just awful. I don’t want to do that again.”

But there they were again, sharing a stateroom arranged by their daughters.

The couple met as 14-year-olds, got married years later and separated when Gustaveson was in fifth grade, “Today” reported. Their divorce was finalized around 2003.

After a contentious split, they came up with a plan, Gustaveson said.

“We have kids together. We’re going to eventually have grandkids together,” she quoted her parents’ deal. “We just have to learn how to co-parent.”

That does not mean the bickering has stopped.

During the cruise, a disagreement at breakfast between the couple prompted their 9-year-old grandson to suggest if the family needed to “bring the sign down here,” “Today“ reported.

As the cruise reached its halfway point, the Lachmans were still asking whether they really had to continue sharing a room, according to the news outlet.

“It’s fine,” Gustaveson said. “They’re used to it.”

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