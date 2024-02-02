Dog breeds that live the longest

A new study was released earlier this week that looks into the average lifespan of different dog breeds.

Smaller dogs and dogs with longer snouts tend to live longer than larger dogs with flat faces, a new study found, according to The New York Times. The study also found that female dogs live a bit longer than male dogs.

The new study was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Here is the list of the top 10 dog breeds and average lifespan from the Scientific Reports journal, according to the Times:

Lancashire Heeler - 15.4 years Tibetan Spaniel - 15.2 years Bolognese - 14.9 years Shiba Inu - 14.6 years Papillon - 14.5 years Havanese - 14.5 years Lakeland Terrier - 14.2 years Coton de Tulear - 14.2 years Border Terrier - 14.2 years Schipperke - 14.2 years

You can find the full life on the Times’ website. The study included about 600,00 British dogs that come from over 150 different dog breeds.

There are exceptions however that include breeding practices.

There are other factors as well that continue to shorter lives like genetics and health conditions. Some are also breed-related like behavior, lifestyle, diet, where they live, their environment and other factors.

More research is expected to dig a bit deeper into the breeds like why some are more at risk to die early versus others.

“Now that we have identified these populations that are at risk of early death, we can start looking into why that is,” said Kirsten McMillan, an author of the new study and the data manager at Dogs Trust, according to the Times. “This provides an opportunity for us to improve the lives of our dogs.”

