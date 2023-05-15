Doyle Brunson, ‘Godfather of Poker,’ dead at 89

Doyle Brunson: The "Godfather of Poker" was noted for his cowboy hat and his ability at poker. (Bob Gevinski/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS — Doyle Brunson, a 10-time World Series of Poker champion who was dubbed the “Godfather of Poker,” died Sunday in Las Vegas. He was 89.

>> Read more trending news

Brunson’s agent, Brian Balsbaugh, posted a statement from the two-time world champion’s family on Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Passing this on:



“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your… — Brian Balsbaugh (@Balsbaugh) May 15, 2023

Rarely seen without his cowboy hat, Brunson captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and made the final three other times, according to The Associated Press. His 10 bracelets won at the World Series of Poker tied him with Phil Ivey and Johnny Chan for second overall; Phil Hellmuth has won 16 times, ESPN reported.

The starting hand 10-2 is known as the Doyle Brunson because he won the WSOP main event with that hand both years, according to the AP.

Brunson also won a World Poker Tour title in 2004, according to the tour’s website. He won the 667-entry field by defeating Lee Watkinson heads-up, earning a $1,198,290 payday.

can’t believe this day has come - you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER pic.twitter.com/TiwzjQfhCi — Scotty Nguyen (@TheScottyNguyen) May 15, 2023

According to ESPN, Brunson won more than $6 million in live tournament earnings before he retired in 2018.

He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

James Woods tweeted that Brunson’s death “is a heartbreaker.”

“Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived,” has cashed in his chips,” Woods said.

This one is a heartbreaker. Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips.



Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend. #TexasDolly #RIP https://t.co/Zqc4C1Tc9t pic.twitter.com/Ad9ht8uNQg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 15, 2023

Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas, ESPN reported. He was a star basketball player at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, but knee injuries sidelined him.

Brunson’s first book was “Super/System.” His autobiography, “The Godfather of Poker,” was released in 2009.