Eagles QB Jalen Hurts out due to blood clots

FILE PHOTO: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He could be out for the season due to blood clots. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their star quarterback for possibly the remainder of the season.

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Jalen Hurts has been diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, The Associated Press reported.

Sources told both the AP and The Athletic that he will miss the rest of the season.

Hurts was on the injured reserve this weekend, days after the team said he had a blood clot in his calf. He was expected to sit out not only Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers but three additional games.

The team and his agent said in a statement that the quarterback has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. That means the clot moved from his leg to his lungs.

He will have to be on blood thinners and cannot play until he no longer takes them, the AP said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations,” the statement said.

He was initially injured when he took a cleat to his calf on Oct. 4 during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts was first diagnosed with superficial vein thrombosis on Oct. 10 in London before the Eagles-Jaguars game in which he played, The Athletic said.

He had an ultrasound on Oct. 14 after doctors found movement in the clot. He was under evaluation, according to The Athletic.

The Eagles are 2-4 and on a four-game losing streak. They play the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26.

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