Eileen Saki, bar owner Rosie on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 79

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eileen Saki, who played the owner of Rosie’s Bar in the series “M*A*S*H,” died Monday in Los Angeles, her representative told People.

Saki passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.

“Eileen Saki passed away peacefully in Los Angeles yesterday, May 1st,” her manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January.”

Saki was featured in nine episodes of “M*A*S*H,” the show that followed doctors and nurses who manned a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital unit caring for patients during the Korean War.

Saki was the third actress to play Rosie, the proprietor of Rosie’s Bar.

“She was a lung cancer survivor in 2004,” Pines told People. “She got a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much — she shot a couple big commercials shortly before her diagnosis.”

“She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew they knew her ‘from somewhere’ — and loved talking to young actors about the journey.”

Saki also had roles in the 1984 film “Splash” with Tom Hanks, the television show “CHiPs” and the movie “History of the World: Part I,” according to IMDb.


