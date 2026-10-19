Elon Musk pledges to give SpaceX stock to ‘every kid’ in America

FILE PHOTO: Tesla, SpaceX, and X CEO Elon Musk attends a meeting on artificial intelligence in the White House East Room on September 29, 2026, in Washington, DC. Musk wrote on X that he would give every child in the U.S. a single share of SpaceX. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Elon Musk announced he will give a single share of SpaceX to “every kid in America.”

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The billionaire posted on X that “This will be the first of many.”

Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America.



This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

Forbes reported that he didn’t say how, when or who exactly will get the individual shares.

The New York Times reported that it is not known how it will be done, noting that the post came shortly after AI competitor Anthropic announced it would place a significant number of shares in a “public benefit fund.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing Census data, said there were approximately 73 million children under 18 in the U.S., and if every child got a share of SpaceX, it would be worth about $10 billion based on Friday’s stock price. It would be his biggest charitable donation.

Musk owns more than 6.4 billion shares of SpaceX, is the company’s largest shareholder, and can’t sell or trade most of it until June 2027, after it goes public.

He signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, or the commitment by the world’s richest people to give away half their fortunes. Musk Foundation has more than $14 billion in assets but, over the past four years, has not met the minimum amount required by law.

He gave about $5.7 billion of Tesla stock to charity in 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Musk had pledged $6 billion to the United Nations World Food Program that same year if it could explain how it would solve world hunger. The group came up with a plan, but Musk did not give his donation, the Times reported. He has also vowed to donate to the government-operated savings accounts for children, also known as Trump Accounts. It is unclear whether Musk will funnel the shares through the Trump Accounts. The Wall Street Journal noted that new rules set by the Department of the Treasury say stocks can be donated and will avoid capital gains taxes.

Under the rules of the Trump Accounts, families cannot refuse a stock donation and typically can’t sell them for five years, The Wall Street Journal said.

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