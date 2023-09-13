Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Cavalcante captured just after 8 a.m.

Update 10 a.m. EDT Sept. 13: Gov. Josh Shapiro said authorities captured Cavalcante shortly after 8 a.m. without injuries.

Police told people in Chester County to be vigilant and lock their doors after Cavalcante stole a .22-caliber rifle from an open garage on Monday night. Shapiro said that during the apprehension of Cavalcante on Wednesday morning, no shots were fired.

Original report: Video showed several law enforcement officials surrounding Cavalcante as he stood with his hands behind his back on Wednesday morning. He appeared to be wearing a sweatshirt and dark pants. Earlier, officials said he was last seen wearing blue pants and no shirt.

CAPTURED: Danelo Cavalcante was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a nearly two-week search for the convicted murderer who escaped prison.



Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped from the exercise yard at Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

He was convicted last month of murdering his ex-girlfriend, who was stabbed to death in April 2021, and sentenced to life without parole. Authorities said he was also wanted for homicide in his home country of Brazil.

On Tuesday, police said they believed Cavalcante was within a perimeter set up in the South Coventry Township area. He had been spotted Monday night by a motorist, leading police to find his prison-issued shoes, and again later in the day when he stole a .22-caliber rifle from an open garage.

Authorities had warned that he was armed and extremely dangerous.

