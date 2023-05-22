EU hits Facebook parent Meta with $1.3 billion fine over user data transfers

Meta gets record fine from EU The Facebook owner said it would appeal an order to stop sending data about European Union users to the United States. (P. Kijsanayothin/Getty Images)

The European Union on Monday fined Facebook’s parent company Meta a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and ordered the company to stop transferring data collected from Facebook users in Europe to the United States, The Associated Press reported.

The EU fined the company for violating European Union data protection rules, according to The New York Times.

Regulators said the data the company shipped to America was not sufficiently protected from American spy agencies, the Times reported.

Meta said it would appeal the decision.

The ruling announced does not apply to Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Meta.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta’s top privacy regulator in the EU is expected to say that Facebook has for years illegally stored data about European users on its servers in the U.S.

The EU contends the information is not safe and could be accessed by American spy agencies.