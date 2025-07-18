Explosion rocks Los Angeles sheriff’s facility; 3 dead, reports say

A Google Map showing the location of the Biscailuz Regional Training Center were an explosion occurred on July 18,

LOS ANGELES — An explosion rocked an area of East Los Angeles on Friday morning, killing at least three people.

The blast happened at a compound run by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KABC reported.

KTTV reported that the location is home to the department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy. It also holds the department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, according to KABC.

ATF responds

Update 12:39 p.m. ET, July 18: The Los Angeles office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding, according to a post on X.

@LosAngelesATF is responding to the explosion at the @LASDHQ Training Center. Please follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZYuSnDtKkZ — ATF Los Angeles (@LosAngelesATF) July 18, 2025

DHS response

Update 12:30 p.m. ET, July 18: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her department is working with state and federal law enforcement to respond and will give an update when one becomes available, KNBC reported.

The identities of the three people killed have not been released, according to Fox News.

Governor briefed, FBI responds to scene

Update 12:14 p.m. ET, July 18: The state of California “offered full state assistance,” the governor’s press office writing on X that Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed.

The Governor has been briefed on the reported explosion at the LA County Sheriff’s Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.



The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, @Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has… https://t.co/l0Egyr2kS1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 18, 2025

An employee told KTLA that they thought it was an earthquake because the explosion shook the ground but later found out what happened.

The FBI is responding to assist, the FBI’s Los Angeles Office told CNN.

Original report: The explosion happened just before 7:30 a.m., The Los Angeles Times reported. The area was evacuated.

It happened when bomb squad members were moving some explosives, and the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad responded to make sure other explosives were made safe.

Several media outlets in the area are reporting that several people have been killed, but the sheriff’s office will only confirm that there was a “loud noise” and is working to find out what happened, KTLA, KABC and Fox News reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that at least three people were killed.

I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.



Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

KTLA and Fox News said those killed are county sheriff’s deputies, while KFOX said just before noon Eastern that it is unclear if they were deputies.

The blast was strong enough to blow out the windows of an SUV cruiser 25 yards away, the Times reported.

