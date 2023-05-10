FDA advisors recommend sale of over-the-counter birth control pill

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday endorsed selling what could be the first birth control pill to be available without a prescription.

>> Read more trending news

The panel unanimously voted to recommend selling HRA Pharma’s Opill over the counter.

“The evidence demonstrates that the benefits clearly exceed the risks,” Dr. Kathryn Curtis, a panel member and health scientist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Reproductive Health, said during Wednesday’s meeting. She cited increased taxes, a reduction in unintended pregnancies and more equitable access to contraceptives.

“With respect to risks, for safety, safety was established 50 years ago when the original approval was made and the accumulating body of evidence since then have shown that these pills are safe with very few counter-indications and long-term safety concerns,” she said.

HRA Pharma last year asked the FDA to make Opill available over the counter. The progestin-only daily birth control pill was first approved by the FDA for prescription use in the U.S. in 1973.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group