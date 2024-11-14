Fernando Valenzuela’s cause of death released

Fernanado Valenzuela FILE PHOTO: Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernanado Valenzuela throws a pitch during the Dodgers Old Timer's game at Dodger Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The cause of death has been released for Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela.

TMZ was the first to report that the all-star pitcher died of septic shock. The gossip site obtained Valenzuela’s death certificate.

Valenzuela was 63 when he died on Oct. 22, weeks after leaving his position on the Dodgers’ Spanish-language broadcast team and before the Dodgers won their eighth World Series championship, beating the New York Yankees.

He passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, KTLA reported.

Septic shock was the immediate cause of death but decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis were underlying causes. A “probable” cause was listed as the brain disorder Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Valenzuela was cremated and interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A mass was held recently at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported. A memorial also appeared outside Dodger Stadium to honor the pitcher, whose number was retired last year. The team also remembered him before Game 1 of the World Series. The team celebrated their championship on what would have been Valenzuela’s 64th birthday, KTLA reported.





