Flaming dessert: Baker torches $600 birthday cake for customer’s cheating boyfriend

File photo. A Louisiana baker helped a client exact revenge on a cheating boyfriend by setting his birthday cake on fire.

This dessert was transformed from a $600 birthday cake to a worthless flambé in seconds. But it the perfect burn for a Louisiana-based baker -- and her client, who found out that her boyfriend had been cheating on her the day she was picking up his birthday cake.

[ Read more trending news ]

Julie Fradella, a baker and business coach near New Orleans, wrote in an Instagram post that she was happy to oblige and exact revenge on “Jonathan,” according to “Today.”

The woman originally asked Fradella to record herself smashing the cake instead of picking up, even offering an extra $100 for the video.

“So we agreed she didn’t have to pay me anything. Just agreed that I can use as content,” Fradella wrote in a separate Instagram post. “Baby keep them $100

But Fradella had bigger cakes to fry.

In a May 6 video posted to Instagram, Fradella starts off sweetly enough.

“Jonathan, it’s Julie with The Sweet Hustle. Just want to wish you a happy birthday,” she says. “Had so much fun making this cake for your party tonight. It’s just one thing. Cheaters, Jonathan, we don’t like cheaters.”

That is when Fradella pans toward the cake, which quickly goes up in smoke while the frosting bubbles and turns black, “Today” reported.

The “Jonathan” and ‘BOSSHOG” lettering also melted onto the table.

“Baby, I thought I was Angela Bassett,” Fradella said. “If I could have filmed a walk-off with the cake exploding, that would have been every (expletive) thing I needed.”

“They ordered the cake initially in December, they said he was having this big ball, a sneaker ball, but it was all-black-everything with hints of gold,” Fradella told “Today.” She added that the boyfriend designed the cake but his girlfriend paid for it.

The client did not explain how she discovered her boyfriend’s cheating, Fradella said.

“She was just like, ‘He cheated, and he’s really worried about this cake, but he’s not getting this cake,’” she told “Today.”

Fradella told the news magazine website that she has not heard back from her client, but she believes she was satisfied.

Now, Fradella’s business is beginning to heat up some more. She has picked up new clients -- several women.

“I even got a big old wedding request from a lady,” Fradella told “Today.” “She’s getting married in July. She said she’s flying out here to New Orleans and she was like, ‘I saw what you did with that burn cake and I love a girl’s girl.’”

“Moral of the story: Stop playing with people, OK?” Fradella said.

© 2026 Cox Media Group