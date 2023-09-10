Florida man accused of DUI while operating golf cart

Accused: James Riley Jackson is accused of operating a golf cart while intoxicated on Florida's Overseas Highway. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY WEST, Fla. — A man is accused of operating a golf cart while intoxicated in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, James Riley Jackson, 20, of Key West, was arrested Saturday and charged with DUI, larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief/property damage, possession of alcohol while underage, and possession of a fake ID.

Deputies received reports of a drunken driver leaving a Shell gasoline station at Key Haven at about 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday, the Miami Herald reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson was driving a Key West Golf Club golf cart near mile marker 5 on U.S. 1, also known as the Overseas Highway.

Deputies said there were “numerous” opened and unopened bottles of alcoholic beverages in the golf cart. The roof of the vehicle was “dented and bent,” part of the windshield was missing and its front wheels were also damaged, the sheriff’s office said.

The legal drinking age in Florida is 21.

The Key West Police Department is also investigating reports of earlier damage done to the Key West Golf Club course as well as a stolen golf cart, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jackson was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He will be arraigned on Sept. 22, according to online booking records.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available, the Herald reported.