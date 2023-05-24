Former postal carrier sentenced to over 6 years for trafficking cocaine on route

Former postal carrier sentenced to 6 years for trafficking cocaine on route A woman who used to be a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for her involvement in trafficking cocaine. (krblokhin/Getty Images)

BRADENTON, Fla. — A woman who used to be a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for her involvement in trafficking cocaine.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the United States Attorney’s Office said that Nathasha Michelle Prieto, 34, was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine.

Prieto was a former postal carrier, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prieto, along with her co-defendant, Angel Hernandez Coss, worked together to come up with a plan where Coss would use addresses along Prieto’s route to secure shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico, prosecutors said.

Prieto would then remove the packages with cocaine in them and give them to Coss, according to a news release obtained by WFLA. Coss then distributed the drugs.

Prieto reportedly pleaded guilty last January, the news outlet reported.

On May 17, Coss was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.