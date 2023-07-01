Gabriel Iglesias’ private jet makes emergency landing at North Carolina airport

Scary day: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias said he was "happy to be alive" after his private jet skidded off a runway in western North Carolina on Friday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

ANDREWS, N.C. — A private jet carrying comedian Gabriel Iglesias to a show was forced to make an emergency landing in western North Carolina on Friday after the aircraft skidded off a runway and came to a stop in a nearby field.

The 46-year-old comedian, nicknamed “Fluffy,” was in a Gulfstream IV jet that was attempting to land at Western Carolina Regional Airport at 12:59 p.m. EDT, WPSA-TV reported. The aircraft ended up in the grass, approximately 600 feet past the end of the runway, according to the television station.

Iglesias posted video to his social media accounts on Friday.

“Everyone is OK but shaken up,” he tweeted. “Happy to be alive.”

Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KWNOyx7dXg — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) June 30, 2023

No injuries were reported. The plane had difficulty stopping for an “undetermined reason,” the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Iglesias was traveling to the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Center in Cherokee for the next stop on his “Dont Worry Be Fluffy,” standup comedy tour, WSPA reported.

Andrews is approximately 96 miles west of Asheville near the Nantahala National Forest.

