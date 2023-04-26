Gap to cut hundreds of jobs in new round of layoffs

Gap To Layoff Hundreds Of Corporate Employees During Latest Round Of Cutbacks LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: The Gap logo is displayed at a Gap store on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gap Inc. is planning to cut hundreds of corporate employees globally as part of a restructuring plan in a new round of layoffs for the San Francisco-based retail chain. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Gap is eliminating hundreds of jobs from its global workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The current round of job cuts is expected to be larger than the 500 corporate roles the company eliminated in September, the report added.

The retailer had issues with product assortment at its Old Navy brand, the company said at the time. Those sales accounted for more than half the company’s 2021 sales, CNBC reported.

Entertainer Kanye West announced he was ending his company Yeezy’s partnership with Gap after accusing the company of breach of contract. According to West, Gap failed to distribute Yeezy products at its stores by the second half of 2021 and failed to create dedicated Yeezy Gap stores as per the contract, CNBC reported.

The company began notifying personnel last week that it planned to lay off in its international sourcing division, according to the Journal.

Employees will be told about prospective layoffs at its San Francisco headquarters this week according to people familiar with the situation, the Journal reported.

As of January, the company had a workforce of about 95,000 employees, according to a regulatory filing.