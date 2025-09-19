Gary Busey receives probation for sexual offense at horror convention

The actor was sentenced to two years of probation.

Gary Busey was sentenced to two years of probation on Thursday for a sexual offense from the actor’s appearance at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey, court records show.

Busey, 81, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal misconduct for touching a woman’s buttocks over her clothing for several seconds.

The actor, who starred in “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Lethal Weapon,” appeared via Zoom from his home in California for the sentencing hearing in Camden County court. He declined to speak except to say that he was “following my attorney’s advice.”

Busey was accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at the Monster-Mania Convention in Cherry Hill.

He was initially charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, court documents stated.

Charges were reduced and Busey entered his plea in August.

During the hearing, Busey’s attorney asked for the sentence to include only fines, citing the actor’s age, health issues and his permanent residence in California.

Judge Gwendolyn Blue disagreed, saying that probation was warranted due to the seriousness of the offense and Busey’s prior contact with the criminal justice system.

“In the interest of justice, I am sentencing this defendant to two years probation,” she said.

Busey has 45 days to appeal his sentence and may request to transfer his probation to California.

