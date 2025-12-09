Geminid meteor shower to peak soon

This weekend will be the best time to pause and ponder the universe and the spectacle of space.

The peak viewing of the Geminid meteor shower, or what Space.com called “pre-Christmas display of celestial fireworks,” will occur overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

British meteor expert Alastair McBeath called it “one of the very best presently seen from the Earth.”

You can start seeing them when it starts getting dark, the American Meteor Society said. You can look at the northeaster horizon. But you won’t see as many as you would as it gets later, but you will see them for longer periods.

Around 10 p.m., activity will intensify, with about 30 meteors able to be seen. You’ll want to face east to see them, about halfway up from the horizon.

If you have a dark, clear sky, you may see 120 to 150 Geminids an hour at around midnight, when the radiant is nearly directly overhead, Space.com said. Those will be quicker and shorter than the ones earlier in the night, the American Meteor Society said.

Light pollution and buildings, may impact how many you will be able to see or how frequently.

