‘General Hospital’ star Haley Pullos arrested on DUI charge after Pasadena car crash

The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 22: Actress Haley Pullos attends The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

“General Hospital” star Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly colliding with oncoming traffic on a freeway in Pasadena, California, The Los Angeles Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

The 24-year-old actor was driving on the freeway on April 29 when she allegedly swerved, cleared the dividing barrier and crashed into a car going the opposite direction, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by People.com. The car was traveling at about 60 miles per hour, the report said.

The driver of the other car reportedly survived the crash but was hospitalized with severe injuries. Pullos was freed from her car and taken to the hospital. Officers arrested Pullos at the hospital, the Times reported.

According to the report, Pullos, who has played Molly Lansing-Davis in the soap since 2009, was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident before the freeway crash.

Last week, Pullos told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident.

She said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”