Georgia deputies clock motorist driving Ferrari at 178 mph

Fast car: A motorist was clocked driving 178 mph by Georgia deputies on Saturday. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Someone was in a big hurry on Saturday.

Deputies in Georgia clocked a motorist driving 178 mph, more than 100 mph more than the posted speed limit, WSB-TV reported.

According to a Facebook post by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they clocked a Ferrari speeding southbound toward the Atlanta area on Georgia Highway 400.

“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Even if you aren’t concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong.”

“It was unclear whether the driver was arrested or cited for speeding, WSB reported.

The sheriff’s office called the incident “another installment of Super Speeder Saturday.”

According to the official website of the state of Georgia, Super Speeders are drivers ticketed for traveling 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road or 85 mph or faster on other roads or highways.

A motorist ticketed for being a Super Speeder will have an additional $200 tacked onto their fine, WSB reported.

“Slow down because next time, spike strips won’t care how fast you’re going,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.