Georgia police offer ‘deepest sympathy’ to ‘whom it may concern’ after drug bust

"To whom it may concern" The Fairburn Police Department said that it confiscated weapons, drugs and cash. (Fairburn Police Department )

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A police department in suburban Atlanta is sending a sympathy note to people whose packages were unable to be delivered — packages filled with narcotics.

That is because the Fairburn Police Department said that a drug supplier in the city southwest of Atlanta is no longer in business thanks to a drug bust, WSB-TV reported.

“To whom it may concern,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “It is with our deepest sympathy that your supplier will no longer be open for business.”

Police added that due to a search warrant related to discharging of weapons last week, “your supplier who lives on Shannon Chase Ct. will unfortunately be unavailable for any pick-ups or deliveries in the near future.”

Fairburn police recovered several automatic weapons, drugs and cash during the search of the residence, WSB reported.

“I know your supplier apologizes for this inconvenience and not being able to deliver your orders for assorted illegal narcotics,” authorities said.

Police did not identify the alleged supplier.