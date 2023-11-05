German police: Hostage situation at Hamburg airport ends; man in custody, daughter is safe

Hamburg Aiport: Passengers are evacuated from Hamburg Airport on November 5, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. According to media reports, a man armed with a gun drove a car through a perimeter gate onto the tarmac, where he attempted to set several fires. He reportedly also has two children in the car with him and is now in a standoff with police. All flights from the airport have been canceled and approaching flights diverted. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)

BERLIN — Police say a hostage situation at Hamburg Airport in Germany ended Sunday after 18 hours, according to The Associated Press.

The 35-year-old man reportedly drove his car through the gates of the Hamburg Airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside the car, officials say, according to the AP. The airport was closed to passengers and more than 100 flights were canceled Saturday evening as a result. Multiple planes were also rerouted.

Officials said the man’s wife had contacted them previously regarding a child abduction. The man and his wife may have been having a custody battle.

The man was also armed and fired twice into the airport, German news agency dpa reported, according to the AP. He eventually drove the car just outside a terminal building and parked it under a plane.

A psychologist negotiated with him for 18 hours, the AP reported.

Hamburg Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said Sunday afternoon that “the hostage situation is over.” They also said that the suspect exited the car with his daughter.

The man was arrested “without resistance,” police said, according to the AP. Police said that the child did not appear to be injured.

The name of the man has not been released.