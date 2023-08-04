Gilgo Beach murders: Another victim identified

Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Appears In Suffolk County Court For Hearing CENTRAL ISLIP, NEW YORK - AUGUST 1: Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Heuermann's arrest comes more than a decade after the disappearance of four women whose bodies were found within a quarter mile of each other wrapped in hunting camouflage burlap along remote Gilgo Beach on Long Island's South Shore. Beside the three women Heuermann is charged with killing, he is a suspect in the fourth, according to public reports citing the Suffolk County district attorney's office. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Police in Suffolk County New York have identified another victim in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

The Associated Press reported that skeletal remains found in 1996 spread along the Long Island coastline have been connected to the Gilgo Beach murders.

She had been called “Jane Doe No. 7″ but has since been identified as Karen Vergata, 34, who had been living in Manhattan and disappeared around Feb. 14, 1996.

Her partial remains were found on Fire Island that same year and more of her bones were found near Gilgo Beach in 2011.

In 2011, authorities compared the DNA of the first remains — her feet and legs — with those found 15 years later — her skull — and they matched, CNN reported.

No charges have been filed in this case, CNN reported.

Rex Heuermann was arrested in the deaths of three women whose remains were found near a coastal parkway near Gilgo Beach. He is suspected of killing a fourth woman and police continued the investigation into the deaths of six others whose remains were found in the same area, the AP reported.

He has been charged with first-degree murder for the 2009 death of Melissa Barthelemy and the 2010 deaths of Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, CNN reported.

Heuermann is the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has not been charged in the case which “is expected to be resolved soon,” according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The case against Heuermann started with a search for a missing woman more than a decade ago that led officials to discover 11 sets of remains. Ten of the sets of remains were believed to have died by homicide, CNN reported.

Heuermann denies the charges.

