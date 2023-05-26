Grads gifted $1,000, challenged by keynote speaker

$1,000 surprise FILE PHOTO: Granite Telecommunications CEO Robert Hale applauds at UMass Boston commencement, where he was the speaker. Hale gave each graduate $1,000 along with a challenge. (Boston Globe /Boston Globe via Getty Images)

BOSTON — Most graduates get gifts of all sizes, and in some cases, denominations. Still, this one came as a surprise for those who finished their studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

>> Read more trending news

Members of UMass Boston’s Class of 2023 received $1,000 each from keynote speaker, businessman Robert Hale Jr., Boston25News reported.

The grand given to grads wasn’t all for them though.

They each got to keep $500 of the $1,000 surprise. The other $500 was to go to someone — family, supporter or local organization — who helped them over the years, our sister station reported.

CNN showed that when he announced it the crowd screamed as representatives pulled envelopes from bags with each member of the class getting two envelopes — the one to keep and the one to gift.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Hale made the announcement moments before the almost graduates walked across the stage to accept their diplomas, UMass Boston said.

“These are turbulent times. You guys have survived. You have prospered. You are to be celebrated. You overcome,” Hale said. “It’s not easy. We’re here. And we are proud of you. We want to share in that celebration with you. We want to give you two gifts. The first is a gift to you. The second is the gift of giving.”

Hale, who owns a controlling stake in Granite Telecommunications and is worth about $5 billion, has donated millions of dollars to groups over the years, including Boston Children’s Hospital, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Connecticut College.

Last year, he and his wife Karen gave a total of $52 million to start endowments at grassroots organizations. He also gave the same challenge to the Class of 2022 of Roxbury Community College as he did this week at UMass Boston.