Green Christmas? Powerball climbs to $1.60B

Close up of lottery ticket
Jackpot grows Will you be playing the Powerball lottery? (LEe - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It may be an early Christmas present if someone is lucky enough to choose the correct Powerball numbers.

No one picked the correct numbers for Saturday’s drawing. Those numbers were 4-5-28-52-69 and Powerball 20.

You can check your numbers here.

No one won the $2 million prize, where someone has to match five numbers and opt for the Power Play, but there were eight winning tickets for the $1 million prize. Tickets in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan (2), New Hampshire and Ohio.

While the annuity for Monday’s drawing is currently an estimated $1.60 billion, the lump sum cash value is $735.3 million. If someone wins it, the jackpot will be the fourth-largest won in Powerball history. The biggest jackpot was $2.040 billion, won in California in 2022.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

