‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor, Eric Dane, dies from ALS

FILE PHOTO: Eric Dane attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Dane died on Feb. 19 at the age of 53. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Eric Dane, known for his roles in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria,” died on Feb. 20 at the age of 53.

His death came less than a year after he shared his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, The Associated Press reported.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” a statement read. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Last April, Dane broke the news to his fans that he had been diagnosed with the disease that would ultimately take his life and became an advocate for ALS awareness.

“Some of you may know me from TV shows, such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ which I play a doctor. But I am here today to speak briefly as a patient battling ALS,” he said during a news conference on health insurance prior authorization, the AP reported.

The ALS Network gave him its advocate of the year award in September for his commitment to raising awareness and support for people with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Dane was born in 1972 to a Navy veteran and architect who died from a gunshot wound when the actor was only 7 years old.

After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor and had guest spots on shows such as “Saved by the Bell,” “Charmed,” and films such as “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

He said he found acting by accident.

“I was a water polo player in high school and my season was short, and I ended up getting roped into playing Joe Keller inAll My Sons. Dead serious. And I fell in love with it. I was, like, this is the greatest feeling ever!” he told Gulf Times.

His big break was on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Mark Sloan, better known as McSteamy. He was on the show from 2006 through 2012 and reprised his role in 2021. McSteamy was killed in a plane crash on the show, but his memory survived when Seattle Grace Hospital was renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Most recently, he appeared on HBO’s “Euphoria” playing the role of Cal Jacobs. He continued on the series until his death, the AP reported.

Dane worked on a memoir that is scheduled to be published later this year, " Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments," in which he shares key moments in his life, from the day he stepped foot on the “Grey’s Anatomy” set, to the births of his daughters and learning of his ALS diagnosis, according to the AP.

“I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart,” Dane said in a statement about the book. “If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

Dane leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018, but filed to dismiss the petition last year, People magazine reported.

The couple never divorced, but had dated other people and lived separately. She called their relationship “very complicated” and “one that’s confusing for people,” the AP, reported.

“Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love,” she said. “Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me. So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that.”

