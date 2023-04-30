Happy anniversary! Couple wins $109K in Kentucky Lottery instant game

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — A couple celebrated their 44th anniversary in a big way, winning more than $109,000 in a Kentucky Lottery game.

Diane Laue and her husband, Charlie, of Nicholasville, visited Kentucky Lottery headquarters on April 24 to cash in their Instant Play Prize, WAVE-TV reported. It was their anniversary day, and it was an unbelievable feeling.

“I (was) just shook. I couldn’t believe it,” Diane Laue told lottery officials.

“She was screaming like a banshee from the house,” Charlie Laue added.

Diane Laue bought her usual Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week on April 21 when she decided to wager $5 three times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot game, WLEX-TV reported. On her third play, she won the jackpot of $109,707.07.

“I was yelling for him to come in here,” Diane Laue told lottery officials. “I didn’t want to touch the screen.”

The couple called customer service at lottery headquarters to confirm that they won, WLKY-TV reported. The couple, who live south of Lexington, then drove to the headquarters.

After taxes, they cleared $78,440.55, according to the television station.

The couple plans to use some of their winnings to travel, naming Hawaii and Paris as possible destinations, WAVE reported.

We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue told lottery officials. “This is a godsend.”

