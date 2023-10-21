Hawaii wildfires: Police find additional remains which raises death toll to 99

Police in Lahaina, Hawaii found additional remains last week that have increased the death toll from the wildfires to 99.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Police in Lahaina, Hawaii found additional remains last week that have increased the death toll from the wildfires to 99.

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12, according to Maui County Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico told The Associated Press Friday via email.

It’s the first new death reported in over two weeks, KGMB reported.

The remains were found at the Old Lahaina Courthouse, officials told the Honolulu Civil Beat, according to KGMB.

A forensic exam and an autopsy confirmed that the remains did not belong to a person that was previously recovered, the AP reported.

Maui County Police Department so far has identified the remains of 97 people from the wildfire that happened on Aug. 8, according to the AP. The families of the 97 people have been notified, Maui County officials said.

“We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” Maui County said.

Officials on Friday said that six people are still missing.

